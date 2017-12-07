Morning News Call - India, December 7

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:25 am: Power Minister R.K. • India cenbank chief says state bank recap to be supplemented by reforms Stronger state-run banks will get priority in India's more than $32 billion plan to recapitalise the lenders, central bank chief Urjit Patel said on Thursday, adding the programme will accompany broader reforms. • India's c.bank holds rates, eyes inflation and rebounding growth The Reserve Bank of India kept its policy rate steady on Wednesday, as widely expected, after inflation accelerated to a seven-month high and stronger economic growth reduced the need for monetary stimulus. • Infosys seeks settlement with regulator on ex-CFO's severance pay Infosys has sought a settlement with India's market regulator over a disputed severance package awarded to its former chief financial officer. • India stumped in efforts to clear toxic smog as cricketers throw up India's state-run NTPC is launching bids for clean technology for two coal-fired power plants near New Delhi, officials said, as criticism mounts over the country's failure to end a toxic smog which strikes the capital every winter. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital, defying allies, foes President Donald Trump on Wednesday reversed decades of U.S. policy and recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, imperiling Middle East peace efforts and upsetting Washington's friends and foes alike. • U.S. Senate votes to pursue tax bill negotiations with House U.S. Senate Republicans agreed to talks with the House of Representatives on sweeping tax legislation on Wednesday, amid early signs that lawmakers could bridge their differences and agree on a final bill ahead of a self-imposed Dec. 22 deadline. • China's growth objectives clash with financial stability goal - IMF China should prioritise financial stability above development goals, as pursuit of regional growth targets and helping firms avoid heavy job losses had led to a surge in debt, particularly at local government level, the International Monetary Fund said. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) The SGX Nifty Futures were at 10,070.50, down 0.01 percent from its previous close. Indian government bonds are likely to trade lower in early session after the nation's Monetary Policy Committee kept its policy rate unchanged and retained its neutral stance. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 7.01 percent-7.06 percent band. The Indian rupee will likely open steady against the dollar, as traders await fresh triggers and will keep an eye on the shares’ movement, while lackluster U.S. data may restrict gains in the greenback. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 fell a tiny bit on Wednesday, with Microsoft and other technology stocks making modest gains but not quite offsetting losses in energy shares after oil prices dropped more than 2 percent. • Asian shares held close to a two-month low as softer oil and copper as well as U.S. policy uncertainty kept sentiment in check, while high-tech stocks struggled to recover after a searing sell-off. • The dollar edged up against its peers, shaking off earlier losses versus the yen, supported by signs that investors' risk appetite was improving again and optimism on U.S. tax reforms. • U.S. Treasury yields fell across the board on Wednesday as risk appetite slid after a sell-off in some foreign equity markets, with further pressure coming from a batch of largely underwhelming U.S. economic data and geopolitical risks. • Oil prices inched up on a decrease in U.S. crude inventories, but rising gasoline stocks and crude production weighed on the market. • Gold prices edged lower, hovering close to a two-month low hit earlier this week, amid a steady dollar. 