Morning News Call - India, August 2

FACTORS TO WATCH 9:15 am: Government to sell 4 percent stake in Hindustan Copper via offer for sale on exchanges in Mumbai. 11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Emami annual general meeting in Kolkata. 1:00 pm: Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha and TRAI Chairman R.S. Sharma at telecom event in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: Godrej Properties annual general meeting in Mumbai. 2:30 pm: RBI releases Monetary Policy Committee's interest rate decision in Mumbai. 2:30 pm: Lupin annual general meeting in Mumbai. 3:30 pm: Thomas Cook annual general meeting in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: Marico earnings conference call in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: RBI post monetary policy conference call with analysts and researchers in Mumbai. LIVECHAT - MARKET FOCUS Oliver Pursche, CEO, Bruderman Brothers, is a registered investment advisor overseeing over $1 billion in client assets. He is also a member of the Harvard Business Review Advisory Council and a monthly participant in the New York Federal Reserve Business Leader’s Survey. Pursche will discuss advanced economies' central banks returning policy to normalcy and what that means for markets on Thursday at 06:00 am IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • RBI seen cutting rates to over 6-1/2 year low, faces pressure to do more The Reserve Bank of India will likely cut its main policy rate by a quarter percentage point to a more than 6-1/2 year low after inflation slumped. The question is whether the cautious central bank will signal readiness to ease more. • Factory activity shrinks most in nine years on GST confusion India's factory activity slumped to its lowest level in more than nine years in July, a private survey showed, dragged down by disruptions to business activity following the launch of a new national sales tax. • SoftBank in talks to invest up to $2 billion in Flipkart via its Vision fund Japan's SoftBank is still keen to take a stake in e-commerce firm Flipkart and is in talks to invest up to $2 billion in the company through its Vision Fund, a source familiar with the matter said. • India refiners outshine Asia peers with new output, rising local demand Indian refiners are outperforming their competitors in South Korea and Thailand as they have ramped up output from new fuel and chemical capacities to meet rising domestic demand that could further lift their earnings over the next two years. • Apple seeks tax breaks for suppliers to make iPhones in India - sources Apple Inc has asked the Indian government to extend tax breaks to its suppliers if India seeks to become a manufacturing hub for iPhones and its components. • JSW Steel quarterly profit plunges 44 percent, but beats estimates JSW Steel Ltd said net profit fell 44 percent in the quarter ended June, but outperformed analysts' estimates, as sales volumes were hit by the nationwide rollout of a Goods and Services Tax. • Paytm plans messaging service to rival WhatsApp India's leading digital payments firm Paytm plans to launch a messaging service by the end of this month to compete with Facebook Inc's WhatsApp, a source familiar with the matter said. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump close to decision on addressing Chinese trade practices U.S. President Donald Trump is close to a decision on how to respond to what he considers China's unfair trade practices, a senior Trump administration official said. • Apple shares sail to record high on healthy iPhone sales Apple Inc delivered surprisingly strong fiscal third-quarter earnings and signaled that its upcoming 10th-anniversary phone lineup is on schedule, driving the stock up to an all-time high in after-hours trading. • Pakistani lawmakers elect ousted PM Nawaz Sharif's ally as replacement • Pakistani lawmakers elected former petroleum minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, an ally of ousted leader Nawaz Sharif, to replace him and the new premier immediately sought to project an image of stability. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 10,145.00, trading down 0.1 percent from its previous close. • Indian government bonds are likely to gain amid optimism that the Monetary Policy Committee will acknowledge the recent sharp fall in inflation and cut its benchmark policy rate at the conclusion of its two-day meeting today. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 6.42 percent-6.46 percent band. • The Indian rupee will likely open little changed to slightly lower against the dollar and trade in a narrow band, as investors await the outcome of the rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee’s meet later in the day. GLOBAL MARKETS • The Dow Jones Industrial Average racked up a fifth straight record high on Tuesday and neared the 22,000 mark, powered by Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and other banks. • Asian stocks paused near decade-highs as investors waited to see if strong earnings results from tech bellwether Apple would ripple out to component makers in the region. • The dollar clung to modest gains after bouncing from 15-month lows, benefiting from a pause in selling of the battered currency as investors begin positioning for key events this week, notably Friday's U.S. employment report. • U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as weak auto sales raised concerns about slow economic growth, before Friday’s highly anticipated employment report for July. • Oil fell, with rising U.S. fuel inventories pulling U.S. crude back below $50 per barrel, while ongoing high supplies from producer club OPEC weighed on international prices. • Gold prices held early near a seven-week high struck in the previous session, as downbeat U.S. data weakened the prospect of the Federal Reserve pursuring an aggressive rate hike stance. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 64.06/64.09 August 1 -$147.60 mln $315.75 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.82 pct Month-to-date - - Year-to-date $8.98 bln $21.46 bln