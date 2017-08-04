Morning News Call - India, August 4

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 8:15 am: PNB Housing Finance earnings conference call in Mumbai. 10:00 am: Mines Secretary Arun Kumar at mining summit in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues New Delhi. 11:00 am: Berger Paints annual general meeting in Kolkata. 11:00 am: Cummins India earnings conference call in Mumbai. 1:00 pm: Earth Sciences and Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan at signing of MoU between CSIR-NPL and ISRO in New Delhi. 1:45 pm: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu at Exchange of Agreement with stakeholders as part of ‘Mission Electrification’ & ‘First EPC’ contract of Indian Railways in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: Indian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association conference in Mumbai. 3:00 pm: Mahindra & Mahindra annual general meeting in Mumbai. 3:30 pm: Ujjivan Financial Services annual general meeting in Bengaluru. 4:00 pm: CEAT earnings conference call in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • RBI behind curve on rate cuts, say frustrated Indian officials Senior Indian government officials say the Reserve Bank of India should have cut interest rates more aggressively, signalling fresh tensions between New Delhi and the Mumbai-based central bank on how to revive economic growth and create jobs. • Cognizant shrugs off healthcare worry, tightens FY revenue view Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp raised the lower end of its 2017 revenue forecast, easing concerns of tighter spending from its healthcare clients amid uncertainty surrounding the U.S. healthcare policy. • Indian Oil, partners look for cheaper site for Pacific NorthWest LNG terminal Indian Oil Corp Ltd said it is in talks with its partners to scout for an alternative, cheaper site for the Pacific Northwest LNG terminal after the recent pullout of the lead developer cast doubt on the future of the Canadian project. • Cochin Shipyard's $231 million IPO subscribed over 76 times Cochin Shipyard Ltd's initial public offering, which aims to raise up to 14.68 billion rupees, was subscribed more than 76 times on the last day of the sale, indicating strong interest in the state-run shipbuilder. • Pratt & Whitney tells India will resolve engine issues by September - official Pratt & Whitney has told the Indian government that it will by September resolve technical glitches that have affected its engines and hurt operations of two Indian airlines, an official at the country's aviation regulator said. • India raises $63 million from Hindustan Copper share sale India has raised about 4 billion rupees by selling a 6.8 percent stake in state-run miner Hindustan Copper Ltd, the Finance Ministry said. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting A grand jury has issued subpoenas in connection with a June 2016 meeting that included U.S. President Donald Trump's son, his son-in-law and a Russian lawyer, two sources told Reuters, signaling an investigation is gathering pace into suspected Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election. • In blustery call, Trump pressured Mexico on border wall payment U.S. President Donald Trump pressured the Mexican president to stop voicing opposition in public to his plan to have Mexico pay for a border wall, according to transcripts of phone calls published that gave an insight into Trump's attempts to influence foreign leaders in his first days in office. • China says India building up troops amid border stand off China's Foreign Ministry said India has been building up troops and repairing roads along its side of the border amid an increasingly tense stand-off in a remote frontier region beside the Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 10,044.50, little changed from its previous close. • Indian government bonds are likely to gain in early trade today, tracking a fall in U.S. Treasury yields, and as the Bank of England yesterday kept interest rates at a record low and lowered its inflation forecasts.The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percentbond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 6.40 percent-6.46 percent band. • The Indian rupee will likely open little changed against the dollar, as investors await key U.S. non-farm jobs report due later today, while weak service sector data and ongoing political turmoil in Washington weighed on the greenback. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell on Thursday, weighed down by Amazon.com, Apple and other top-shelf technology stocks, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up to a seventh straight record high. • Asian stocks struggled after a technology-led drop on Wall Street, while U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar remained under pressure on signs that probes into possible Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections are gathering pace. • Oil markets opened weak with U.S. crude remaining below $50 per barrel, restrained by rising output from the United States as well as producer club OPEC. • Gold held steady near seven-week highs hit earlier this week, as the dollar eased to hover near multi-month lows ahead of key monthly U.S. non-farm payrolls data later in the day. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 63.63/63.66 August 3 $3.78 mln $62.18 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.7 pct Month-to-date -$54.93 mln $379.03 mln Year-to-date $8.92 bln $21.52 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 63.6900 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Erum Khaled in Bengaluru)