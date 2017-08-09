FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 天前
Morning News Call - India, August 9
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月9日 / 凌晨3点18分 / 5 天前

Morning News Call - India, August 9

路透新闻部

6 分钟阅读

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
    
If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi.
    11:00 am: Zee Media annual general meeting in Mumbai.
    11:15 am: Thermax earnings conference call in Mumbai.
    12:00 pm: Ministry of Civil Aviation briefing in New Delhi.
    3:00 pm: Maruti Suzuki India Vice President Mukesh Kumar Gupta, National
Skill Development Corp. MD & CEO Manish Kumar and Skill Development Minister
Rajiv Pratap Rudy at Skill India Summit in New Delhi.
    3:00 pm: Tata Chemicals annual general meeting in Mumbai.
    5:00 pm: Eicher Motors earnings conference call in Mumbai.
    
    LIVECHAT - MIDDLE EAST ENERGY
    We get an outlook for the Middle East energy sectors with Peter Kiernan,
Lead Energy Analyst, Economist Intelligence Unit at 2:30 pm IST. To join the
conversation, click on the link: here
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • SEBI imposes trading curbs on suspected shell companies
    India imposed trading restrictions on 162 listed entities identified as
shell companies, a surprise move that analysts said was part of a broad
crackdown on illegal offshore transfers and tax evasion.
    • Diplomacy to defuse India, China border crisis slams into a wall - sources
    India's diplomatic efforts to end a seven-week military standoff with China
have hit a roadblock, people briefed on the talks said, prompting Chinese
state-run media to trumpet rhetoric of "unavoidable countermeasures" on the
unmarked border.
    • Jindal Steel and Power narrows June-quarter loss, beats estimates
    Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, one of India's biggest steelmakers, beat
estimates with a narrower first-quarter loss, boosted by higher revenue from its
iron and steel business.
    • India rice shipments slow as stronger rupee lifts export prices 
    India's non-basmati rice exports are likely to slow over the next few months
as its shipments of the grain have become too expensive on the world market due
to a rally in the rupee and an increase in local paddy prices.
    • Bajaj Auto in pact with Triumph Motorcycles UK 
    Bajaj Auto Ltd said it has tied up with Triumph Motorcycles UK to offer a
range of mid-capacity motorcycles.
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • North Korea says considering strike on Guam after Trump warns of 'fire and
fury"
    North Korea said it is considering plans for a missile strike on the U.S.
Pacific territory of Guam, just hours after President Donald Trump told the
North that any threat to the United States would be met with "fire and fury".

    • South Africa's Zuma survives no-confidence vote, some ANC lawmakers join
opposition
    South African President Jacob Zuma survived an attempt in parliament to
force him from office on Tuesday, but was left politically wounded after some
members of his ruling African National Congress (ANC) party voted with the
opposition.
    • Disney to pull movies from Netflix, plans own streaming service
    Walt Disney Co will stop providing new movies to Netflix Inc starting in
2019 and launch its own streaming service as the world's biggest entertainment
company tries to capture digital viewers who are dumping traditional television.
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 9,976.00, trading down 0.3 percent
from its previous close.
    • Indian government bonds are likely to edge lower as the market prepares
for a heavy supply of notes this week. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent
bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 6.44 percent-6.48 percent band
today. 
    • The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, on rising
geopolitical tensions triggered after North Korea said it was "carefully
examining" plans for a missile strike on the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday after a late afternoon selling spree
as investors fled for safety after U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to respond
aggressively to any threats from North Korea.
    • Asian shares and U.S. stock futures slipped while U.S. Treasuries, gold
and the safe-haven yen rose in early Asian trading after tensions on the Korean
peninsula escalated with Pyongyang's warning that it is "carefully examining"
plans for a missile strike on the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam.
    • Crude futures fell for a third day despite a bigger than expected fall in
U.S. oil inventories reported by an industry group, with doubts lingering over
OPEC's ability to restrain supply as promised.
    
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES      DEBT
 PNDF spot         63.74/63.77  August 8         $241.65 mln   $153.86 mln
 10-yr bond yield  6.75 pct     Month-to-date    -$208.65 mln  $984.95 mln
                                Year-to-date     $8.77 bln     $22.13 bln
    
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes                 
    Stock market reports                
    Non-deliverable forwards data              
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
    
    
    ($1 = 63.6870 Indian rupees)
    
    

 (Compiled by Erum Khaled in Bengaluru)

