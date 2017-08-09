Morning News Call - India, August 9

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Zee Media annual general meeting in Mumbai. 11:15 am: Thermax earnings conference call in Mumbai. 12:00 pm: Ministry of Civil Aviation briefing in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: Maruti Suzuki India Vice President Mukesh Kumar Gupta, National Skill Development Corp. MD & CEO Manish Kumar and Skill Development Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy at Skill India Summit in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: Tata Chemicals annual general meeting in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: Eicher Motors earnings conference call in Mumbai. LIVECHAT - MIDDLE EAST ENERGY We get an outlook for the Middle East energy sectors with Peter Kiernan, Lead Energy Analyst, Economist Intelligence Unit at 2:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • SEBI imposes trading curbs on suspected shell companies India imposed trading restrictions on 162 listed entities identified as shell companies, a surprise move that analysts said was part of a broad crackdown on illegal offshore transfers and tax evasion. • Diplomacy to defuse India, China border crisis slams into a wall - sources India's diplomatic efforts to end a seven-week military standoff with China have hit a roadblock, people briefed on the talks said, prompting Chinese state-run media to trumpet rhetoric of "unavoidable countermeasures" on the unmarked border. • Jindal Steel and Power narrows June-quarter loss, beats estimates Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, one of India's biggest steelmakers, beat estimates with a narrower first-quarter loss, boosted by higher revenue from its iron and steel business. • India rice shipments slow as stronger rupee lifts export prices India's non-basmati rice exports are likely to slow over the next few months as its shipments of the grain have become too expensive on the world market due to a rally in the rupee and an increase in local paddy prices. • Bajaj Auto in pact with Triumph Motorcycles UK Bajaj Auto Ltd said it has tied up with Triumph Motorcycles UK to offer a range of mid-capacity motorcycles. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • North Korea says considering strike on Guam after Trump warns of 'fire and fury" North Korea said it is considering plans for a missile strike on the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, just hours after President Donald Trump told the North that any threat to the United States would be met with "fire and fury". • South Africa's Zuma survives no-confidence vote, some ANC lawmakers join opposition South African President Jacob Zuma survived an attempt in parliament to force him from office on Tuesday, but was left politically wounded after some members of his ruling African National Congress (ANC) party voted with the opposition. • Disney to pull movies from Netflix, plans own streaming service Walt Disney Co will stop providing new movies to Netflix Inc starting in 2019 and launch its own streaming service as the world's biggest entertainment company tries to capture digital viewers who are dumping traditional television. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 9,976.00, trading down 0.3 percent from its previous close. • Indian government bonds are likely to edge lower as the market prepares for a heavy supply of notes this week. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 6.44 percent-6.48 percent band today. • The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, on rising geopolitical tensions triggered after North Korea said it was "carefully examining" plans for a missile strike on the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday after a late afternoon selling spree as investors fled for safety after U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to respond aggressively to any threats from North Korea. • Asian shares and U.S. stock futures slipped while U.S. Treasuries, gold and the safe-haven yen rose in early Asian trading after tensions on the Korean peninsula escalated with Pyongyang's warning that it is "carefully examining" plans for a missile strike on the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam. • Crude futures fell for a third day despite a bigger than expected fall in U.S. oil inventories reported by an industry group, with doubts lingering over OPEC's ability to restrain supply as promised. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 63.74/63.77 August 8 $241.65 mln $153.86 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.75 pct Month-to-date -$208.65 mln $984.95 mln Year-to-date $8.77 bln $22.13 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 63.6870 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Erum Khaled in Bengaluru)