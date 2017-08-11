Morning News Call - India, August 11

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 8:45 am: Road Minister Nitin Gadkari at listing ceremony of Cochin Shipyard in Mumbai. 10:00 am: Inter-Ministerial Group to discuss and finalize report on telecom sector in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Last day of monsoon session of parliament in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Siemens earnings conference call in Mumbai. 12:00 pm: Government to table Economic Survey in Parliament in New Delhi 2:00 pm: Ashoka Buildcon earnings conference call in Mumbai. 2:30 pm: State Bank of India earnings conference call in Mumbai. 3:00 pm: Oriental Bank of Commerce earnings conference call in Mumbai. 3:00 pm: Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at launch of 'Advantage Healthcare India 2017' summit in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: Cipla annual general meeting in Mumbai. 4:00 pm: Blue Star annual general meeting in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. 5:30 pm: Government to release June Industrial output data in New Delhi. INDIA TOP NEWS • SoftBank bolsters Flipkart's firepower to challenge Amazon in India Flipkart has secured nearly $2.5 billion in funding from Japan's SoftBank Group, giving the online retailer more firepower to compete with Amazon in the country's burgeoning e-commerce market. • VW Group, Tata end talks on emerging markets tie-up Cooperation talks between Germany's Volkswagen Group and Tata Motors about joint development of a car for emerging markets have ended amicably, the two companies said. • Adani picks funding advisor for giant Australia coal mine -sources Adani Enterprises has appointed corporate finance firm Grant Samuel to advise on funding for its multi-billion dollar coal mine in the Australian outback, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. • RBI dividend to government halves to $4.78 billion The Reserve Bank of India will pay 306.59 billion rupees as a dividend to the government for the year ended June 2017, less than half the previous year's levels as a ban on higher currency bills raised the central bank's expenses. • Thyssenkrupp won't be rushed on European steel tie-up with Tata Thyssenkrupp will not be rushed into any deal with Tata Steel to merge their European steel businesses, its chief financial officer said, pouring cold water on investor hopes for a quick agreement. • SpiceJet Q1 profit up about 18 percent SpiceJet Ltd posted a rise of about 18 percent in quarterly net profit. • Union Bank of India Q1 profit dives, bad loans rise State-run Union Bank of India reported nearly 30 percent fall in first-quarter net profit as provisions for bad loans remained high. • SIS makes modest gains on market debut after $122 million IPO Security and Intelligence Services Ltd shares made modest gains on their market debut after a $122 million initial public offering, suggesting investors were cautious of the stock's high valuations. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump warns North Korea, says 'fire and fury' not tough enough President Donald Trump warned North Korea again on Thursday not to strike Guam or U.S. allies, saying his earlier threat to unleash "fire and fury" on Pyongyang if it launched an attack may not have been tough enough. • Growth in China's fiscal spending slows in July Government spending in China rose 5.4 percent in July from a year earlier, while revenue increased 11.1 percent, the Ministry of Finance said. • Uber investor sues to force former CEO Kalanick off board Venture capital firm Benchmark Capital is suing former Uber Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick to force him off the board of the ride services company and rescind his ability to fill three board seats, according to the lawsuit. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 9,757.50, trading down 1.08 percent from its previous close. • Indian sovereign bonds are likely to fall in early trade after the Reserve Bank of India said its dividend to the government this year will be less than half of last year’s payout, raising concerns over New Delhi's fiscal management. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 6.47 percent-6.53 percent band. • The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, as escalating tensions between North Korea and the United States further boosted demand for safe-haven assets. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 index had its biggest one-day drop in almost three months on Thursday as investors fled riskier assets, with technology stocks leading the charge, in response to an increasingly aggressive exchange of threats between the United States and North Korea. • Asian equity markets extended a global slide as tensions ramped up between the United States and North Korea, sending investors fleeing to less risky assets such the yen, the Swiss franc and U.S. Treasuries. • The dollar set an eight-week low against the yen as escalating tensions between the United States and North Korea triggered yet more investor flight to safety. • U.S. Treasury long-dated yields dropped to six-week lows on Thursday, pressured by continued tensions between the United States and North Korea as well as weak economic data that reduced expectations of an interest rate hike in December. • Oil prices were little changed in early Asian trading after retreating in the previous session, weighed by ongoing global glut concerns despite a bigger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude inventories. • Gold prices edged up to touch their highest in over two months, set for a fourth consecutive day of gains as rising tensions between the United States and North Korea stoked safe-haven buying. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 63.90/63.93 August 10 -$182.71 mln -$74.91 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.79 pct Month-to-date $21.88 mln $1.16 bln Year-to-date $9.00 bln $22.30 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 64.0900 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Erum Khaled in Bengaluru)