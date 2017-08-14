FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天内
Morning News Call - India, August 14
#半岛局势
#中美贸易
#路透精英汇
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
朝鲜地图透露向关岛附近水域发射导弹的详细计划
半岛局势
朝鲜地图透露向关岛附近水域发射导弹的详细计划
特朗普授权调查中国知识产权操作 游说团体吁谨慎行事
时事要闻
特朗普授权调查中国知识产权操作 游说团体吁谨慎行事
特朗普启动NAFTA重新谈判 料引起与汽车行业的矛盾
国际财经
特朗普启动NAFTA重新谈判 料引起与汽车行业的矛盾
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月14日 / 凌晨3点27分 / 1 天内

Morning News Call - India, August 14

路透新闻部

7 分钟阅读

(India Morning Newsletter will not be published on Tuesday, August 15, as
markets are closed for Independence Day.)
    
To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
    
If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    12:00 pm: Government to release July wholesale price inflation data in New
Delhi.
    3:00 pm: Godrej industries earnings conference call in Mumbai.
    5:30 pm: Government to release July consumer price inflation data in New
Delhi.

    
    LIVECHAT - FX WEEK AHEAD
    FX Buzz analyst Jeremy Boulton analyses G7 currencies at 3:30 pm IST. To
join the conversation, click on the link: here
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • India's July retail inflation seen picking up for first time in 4 months 
    India's consumer inflation is expected to have picked up in July after
easing for three straight months, with food prices back on the rise, but is
expected to remain well below the central bank's target.
    • Indian government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing 
    India called on Friday for more monetary easing as it flagged risks to
economic growth and budget targets, citing a series of disinflationary impulses
weighing on Asia's third-largest economy.
    • State Bank of India Q1 results weighed down by subsidiary bank mergers 
    State Bank of India's first-quarter profit fell short of expectations as the
nation's top lender by assets saw a spike in bad loans after merging five
subsidiary banks with itself, sending its shares more than 5 percent lower.

    • Reliance Communications posts third consecutive quarterly loss
    Reliance Communications posted its third straight quarterly loss on Saturday
as its heavy debt load and a price war triggered by an upstart rival continued
to weigh on sales and profit.
    • Sun Pharma reports Q1 loss as generics business suffers 
    India's largest drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd posted a
surprise quarterly loss due to one-off legal costs and pressure over prices in
its largest market, the United States, casting a shadow over its growth
prospects.
    • India's gold imports to rebound in 2017 on restocking, good monsoon - top
refiner 
    India's gold imports are likely to jump by a third in 2017 to 750 tonnes on
restocking by jewellers and as good monsoon rainfall is expected to boost demand
in rural areas during the upcoming festive season, a leading refiner told
Reuters.
    • Tata Steel gets regulatory approval for UK pension deal
    Tata Steel Ltd has received regulatory approval for a deal to cut its UK
pension scheme liabilities, it said, paving the way for a possible merger
between its British and European steel businesses and those of Germany's
Thyssenkrupp.
    • Cipla Q1 profit rises 20 percent, beats estimates
    Cipla Ltd reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly profit, beating analysts'
estimates, as higher sales in Europe and South Africa offset weakness in its key
domestic market.
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • After criticism, White House says Trump condemns KKK, neo-Nazis
    U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks condemning violence at a white
nationalist rally were meant to include the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazi groups,
the White House said on Sunday, a day after he was criticized across the
political spectrum for not explicitly denouncing white supremacists.

    • Japan Q2 GDP blows past expectations on robust domestic demand
    Japan's economy grew in the second quarter at the fastest pace in more than
two years as consumer spending and capital expenditure both rose at the fastest
in more than three years, highlighting stronger domestic demand.
    • China July factory output, retail sales, investment miss forecasts
China's factory output slowed more than expected in July while investment and
retail sales also disappointed, reinforcing views that the world's
second-largest economy is starting to lose some steam as lending costs rise and
the property market cools.    
        
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    • The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 9,773.50, trading up 0.5 percent from
its previous close.
    • Indian government bonds are likely to trade steady in early session ahead
of the release of July inflation data due later today. The yield on the
benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 6.48
percent-6.52 percent band.
    • The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, after
slower-than-expected U.S. inflation in July raised doubts of another rate hike
by the Federal Reserve this year.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • The three major U.S. stocks indexes ended higher on Friday, snapping three
days of losses, as investors bet on slower U.S. rate hikes, but gains were muted
by increasingly aggressive exchanges between the United States and North Korea.

    • Asian stocks bounced after three losing sessions, tracking a firmer Wall
Street, while the dollar was weighed down by weak U.S. inflation data which
dampened prospects of another Federal Reserve interest rate hike later this
year.
    • U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Friday as softer-than-expected inflation
data for July further eroded expectations of an interest rate hike by the
Federal Reserve at its December monetary policy meeting.
    • Oil prices dipped as a slowdown in Chinese refining activity growth cast
doubts over its crude demand outlook, while rising U.S. shale output suggested
supplies would likely remain high.
    • Gold slipped from an over two-month high touched in the previous session,
as the dollar edged higher against the yen.
    
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES      DEBT
 PNDF spot         64.21/64.24  August 11        -$303.11 mln  -$116.01 mln
 10-yr bond yield  6.8 pct      Month-to-date    -$131.96 mln  $1.04 bln
                                Year-to-date     $8.85 bln     $22.18 bln
    
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes                 
    Stock market reports                
    Non-deliverable forwards data              
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
    
    
    ($1 = 64.1350 Indian rupees)
    
    

 (Compiled by Erum Khaled in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below