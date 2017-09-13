Morning News Call - India, September 13

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at Financial Inclusion conclave in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: Hindalco Industries annual general meeting in Mumbai. 4:15 pm: Electronics & IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at Financial Inclusion conclave in New Delhi. TRADING INDIA FORUM - CHATBOTS AND INDIAN AI Chatbots for the unitiated are programs designed to simulate human conversation. While this might be seem like a scene right of Minority report, the truth is that chatbots have already started entering our lives. In March this year, HDFC Bank launched EVA, India's first AI based chatbot. Aakrit Vaish, Co-founder and CEO of Haptik, a 24/7 chat-based Personal Assistant app, speaks to us at 11:00 am IST. LIVECHAT - FIXED INCOME Hurricane Harvey, Irma and heightened North Korea tensions seem to have had little impact on markets, and now U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's confidence in a tax reform plan being implemented by year-end and soft inflation data point against near-term Fed tightening. With the looming balance sheet unwinding by the Fed at its September meeting, Evan Pearce, Senior Investment Manager at Pictet joins us at 11:30 am IST to discuss what is next for the markets. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Rising food prices push August retail inflation to five-month high India's consumer price inflation rose more than expected to a five-month high in August, fuelled by strong gains in prices of food items, dampening chances of a rate cut by the central bank in a policy review next month amid weak economic growth. • SBI Life to launch India's first billion dollar IPO in seven years SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd will launch an initial public offering next week to raise as much as $1.3 billion, sources with direct knowledge told Reuters, in what will be the country's first billion-dollar IPO in nearly seven years. • Japan's Abe to launch $17-billion Indian bullet train project as ties deepen Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will lay the foundation stone for India's first bullet train in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state this week, in a tightening of ties just days after New Delhi ended a dangerous military confrontation with China. • Thyssenkrupp labour leaders ready to talk as Tata decision looms Labour leaders at Thyssenkrupp are willing to talk to management about an overhaul of the group's European steel operations, they said on Tuesday, but warned they remained opposed to a merger with Tata Steel. • Jet Airways Q1 profit more than doubles Jet Airways (India) Ltd, the country's second largest airline by market share, on Tuesday said its first-quarter net profit more than doubled. • Banks need $65 billion capital to meet Basel rules by March 2019 - Fitch Banks will need additional capital of $65 billion to meet all of global Basel III banking rules by March 2019, with state-run lenders accounting for 95 percent of the requirements, Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday. • India's fuel demand falls the most in over 14 years India's fuel consumption fell 6.1 percent in August, its fastest rate of decline since April 2003, as heavy rainfall across the country cut the use of diesel for irrigation pumps and curbed demand for auto fuels. • IndiGo parent to privately place up to 33.6 million shares InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the owner of IndiGo airlines, said its board had approved issuance of equity shares up to 33.6 million to qualified institutional buyers. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead Apple Inc on Tuesday rolled out its much-anticipated iPhone X, a glass and stainless steel device with an edge-to-edge display that Chief Executive Tim Cook called "the biggest leap forward since the original iPhone." • N.Korea defiant over UN sanctions as Trump says tougher steps needed North Korea remained defiant over new U.N. sanctions imposed for its latest nuclear test, vowing to redouble efforts to fight off what it said was the threat of a U.S. invasion. • Toshiba favours Bain group for chip sale; Western Digital talks stall-sources Toshiba Corp now favours a group led by Bain Capital LP and SK Hynix Inc to buy its prized semiconductor business, as it failed to bridge key gaps with its business partner and rival bidder Western Digital Corp, two people briefed on the matter said on Tuesday. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were at 10,103.50, trading little changed from its previous close. • Indian government bonds are likely to fall in early trade after inflation in August quickened to a five-month high, denting hopes of a monetary easing next month. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 will likely trade in a 6.54 percent-6.60 percent band today. • The Indian rupee will likely edge higher against the dollar, as regional equities joined a global rally amid ebbing North Korea-led tensions and the impact of Hurricane Irma turning out to be less destructive than anticipated. GLOBAL MARKETS • The major Wall Street indexes hit record closing highs on Tuesday, with financial stocks leading the charge, but gains were stunted by a decline in Apple Inc shares after it unveiled its latest line of iPhones. • Asian shares inched up to a 10-year high, cheered by record highs on Wall Street, while the dollar's rise against the yen helped boost Japanese shares. • U.S. long-dated Treasury yields rose for a third straight session as tepid demand for benchmark 10-year notes pressured overall bond prices. • Oil prices were mixed, but largely held on to gains in the previous session after OPEC said it expected higher demand for its crude next year. • Gold prices held steady as the dollar remained firm, with safe-haven demand for the metal buoyed after U.S. President Donald Trump's latest comments on tensions over North Korea. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 63.99/64.02 September 12 -$192.27 mln -$14.05 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.81 pct Month-to-date -$616.73 mln $366.41 mln Year-to-date $6.39 bln $23.51 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 64.0260 Indian rupees)