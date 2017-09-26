Morning News Call - India, September 26

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Principal Chief Commissioner of Customs and GST Mumbai S.C. Varshney and GST Commissioner Ravinder Saroop at 'GST-Post Implementation Issues' conference in Mumbai. 9:45 am: Labor Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar at launch of PENCIL portal in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to launch Axis Bank CSR project for upgradation of schools in New Delhi. 10:30 am: SEBI Executive Director S.K. Mohanty, SBI Funds Management Chief Investment Officer Navneet Munot and Kotak Asset Management Chief Investment Officer Lakshmi Iyer at 'Institutional Participation in Commodity Derivative Markets' conference in Mumbai. 10:30 am: Power & New and Renewable Energy Minister Raj Kumar Singh at launch of Trading of Energy Saving Certificates in New Delhi. 11:00 am: President Ram Nath Kovind and Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan at foundation day of Council of Scientific & Industrial Research in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan to launch electronic negotiable warehouse receipt system in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Dabur Executive Director-Consumer Care Business Krishan Chutani at Amazon-Dabur press conference in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Reliance Communications annual general meeting in Mumbai. INDIA TOP NEWS To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • PM Modi forms economic council amid slowdown Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set up a economic advisory council, the government said on Monday, as concerns grow about a slowdown in Asia's third largest economy. • Arun Jaitley says planning steps to address growth concerns The Indian government is planning measures to revive economic growth, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday. • India unveils $2.5 billion plan to electrify all households by end 2018 India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a $2.5 billion project to electrify all of the country's households by the end of 2018. • Thyssenkrupp raises 1.4 billion euros via share sale Thyssenkrupp AG raised almost 1.4 billion euros ($1.66 billion) from institutional investors on Monday in a share sale to bolster its balance sheet ahead of a planned merger with India's Tata Steel. • Capacit'e Infraprojects shares surge nearly 60 percent on market debut India's Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd shares surged as much as 59.6 percent on its market debut on Monday after the company raised 4 billion rupees in an initial public offering earlier this month. • India's refining capacity expansions lags growth in fuel demand India may export fewer fuels in the next four years as growth in the demand for oil products is rising faster than new refining to produce them is being added, an Essar Oil company executive said on Monday. • Oaktree CEO sees room to invest 'more aggressively' in stressed China, India debt Oaktree Capital Group LLC sees opportunities to invest "more aggressively" in Chinese and Indian distressed debt as the legal and regulatory systems of the countries develop, Chief Executive Jay Wintrob said on Monday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • North Korea says U.S. 'declared war,' warns it could shoot down U.S. bombers North Korea's foreign minister said on Monday President Donald Trump had declared war on North Korea and that Pyongyang reserved the right to take countermeasures, including shooting down U.S. bombers even if they are not in its air space. • EXCLUSIVE-SEC hackers accessed authentic data used by companies in tests -sources Hackers breached the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's computer system last year by taking advantage of companies that used authentic financial data when they were testing the agency's corporate filing system, according to sources familiar with the matter. • BOJ wants to stick with current policy, faces growing doubts Bank of Japan policymakers said they should stick with their current policy framework and had reason to be optimistic about consumer prices because measures of inflation expectations have stopped falling, minutes of the central bank's July 19-20 meeting showed. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 9,859.00, trading down 0.24 percent from its previous close. • Indian government bonds are likely to fall in early session as investors await a heavy supply of notes from states later today. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 6.61 percent-6.65 percent band. • The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the dollar, in line with most other Asian peers, as demand for safe-haven assets increased amid an escalation in geopolitical tensions between North Korea and the U.S. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street dipped on Monday, as a selloff in technology shares weighed heavily on the Nasdaq, while the most recent statement from North Korea's to Washington added to a cautious tone. • Asian shares slumped while the dollar remained off recent highs against the yen against the backdrop of rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula. • The yen stood tall as tensions on the Korean peninsula flared-up anew amid an escalating war of words between North Korea and the United States, while the euro struggled near a four-week low versus the dollar. • U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday as concerns about tensions between North Korea and the United States and a surge in support for the far right in Sunday's German election stoked safe-haven demand for U.S. government bonds. • Oil markets took a breather after prices jumped more than 3 percent in the previous session, with Turkey threatening to cut crude flows from Iraq's Kurdistan region to the outside world. • Gold edged lower on a firmer U.S. dollar, but held not far off levels touched in the previous session when it rose more than 1 percent on geopolitical tensions over the Korean peninsula. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 65.01/65.04 September 25 -$191.79 mln -$94.93 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.93 pct Month-to-date -$773.16 mln $414.32 mln Year-to-date $6.24 bln $23.56 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 65.1225 Indian rupees) (Samrhitha Arunasalam)