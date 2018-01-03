Morning News Call - India, January 3

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Winter session of parliament continues in New Dehli. 1:00 pm: Federal cabinet to meet in New Dehli. GMF: CHARTING FX Take a look at the FX charts with Reuters technical analyst Martin Miller at 1630 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS Dalit protests cause disruptions in India's financial capital Thousands of Dalits, who rank at the lower end of India's ancient caste hierarchy, disrupted traffic and threw stones at buses in Mumbai on Tuesday as they protested against violence in a nearby city in which a man was killed. Indian parliament bars defaulting firm owners from bidding to buy back assets India's parliament on Tuesday approved amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Bill to bar owners of defaulting firms from bidding to buy back assets when they are auctioned as part of bankruptcy proceedings. Court orders Zambia Vedanta unit to pay state firm $139 million A London court has ordered Zambia Vedanta unit KCM to pay a state mining company $139 million in a claim related to the copper price, raising by $36 million the amount it was originally ordered to pay, the state company said on Tuesday. Principal Financial to buy Indian lender PNB's stakes in JVs Investment manager Principal Financial Group said on Tuesday it would purchase Indian lender Punjab National Bank's minority stakes in their joint ventures. GLOBAL TOP NEWS U.S. warns North Korea against new missile test, plays down talks The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, warned North Korea on Tuesday against staging another missile test and said Washington would not take any talks between North and South Korea seriously if they did not do something to get Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons. U.S. blocks MoneyGram sale to China's Ant Financial A U.S. government panel rejected Ant Financial's acquisition of U.S. money transfer company MoneyGram International Inc over national security concerns, the companies said on Tuesday, the most high-profile Chinese deal to be torpedoed under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. As protests rage in Iran, Trump's Iran policy faces sanctions test U.S. President Donald Trump has signaled support for anti-government protests in Iran, but in two weeks he faces a decision on U.S. policy toward the Islamic Republic that suddenly seems riskier than it did a week ago. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 10,473.00, trading up 0.05 percent from its previous close The Indian rupee will likely edge steady to higher against the dollar in early trade, tracking overnight losses in the greenback, as the euro hovered near a three-year high on positive investor sentiment over Eurozone's economic outlook. Indian government bonds are expected to edge lower, tracking a rise in U.S. Treasury yields and firm crude oil prices that make emerging market debt less attractive for investors. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 7.36 percent-7.40 percent band today, a trader with a primary dealership said. The bond closed at 96.02 rupees, yielding 7.38 percent, yesterday. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks rose in the first session of the new year and the Nasdaq closed above 7,000 for the first time on Tuesday as investors were optimistic that 2018 will bring more gains for the market. • Asian stocks struck a fresh decade high as risk appetites were whetted by a bevy of upbeat manufacturing surveys that confirmed a synchronised upturn in world growth was well under way. • The euro traded within sight of its highest level in three years on Wednesday, underpinned by optimism about the euro zone's economic outlook. • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday on strong Wall Street gains and in line with European government yields after a European Central Bank official said the ECB's massive bond purchase program may not be continued later this year. • Oil prices were stable, not far off mid-2015 highs reached the previous session, as strong demand and ongoing efforts led by OPEC and Russia to curb production tightened the market. • Gold prices edged up, hitting over 3-1/2-month highs, driven by a softer dollar. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 63.56/64.59 January 2 $82.43 mln -$46.31 10-yr bond 7.34 pct Month-to-date $133.63 mln -$19.30 mln yields Year-to-date $133.63 mln -$19.30 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 63.4500 Indian rupees)