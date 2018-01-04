Morning News Call - India, January 4

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:45 am: Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Winter session of parliament continues New Delhi. GMF: BONDS UPDATE Reuters interest rate reporter Dhara Ranasinghe delves into government bond markets at 1900 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS India calls off deal for Israeli anti-tank missiles India has called off an order to buy Spike anti-tank guided missiles from Israel's state-owned defence contractor Rafael, the company said on Wednesday. Indian low-caste workers disrupt life in Mumbai for second day after clash Protests disrupted business in India's financial hub of Mumbai for a second day on Wednesday as lower-caste Dalits pelted buses, blocked rail lines and shut malls after a clash with right-wing Hindus. GLOBAL TOP NEWS Americans should worry about Kim's mental fitness, not Trump's - White House The White House on Wednesday defended Donald Trump's tweet about the size of his nuclear button, saying Americans should be concerned about the North Korean leader's mental fitness, not their president's. Iran deploys Revolutionary Guards to quell "sedition" in protest hotbeds Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards have deployed forces to three provinces to put down anti-government unrest after six days of protests that have rattled the clerical leadership and left 21 people dead. Japan Dec final manufacturing PMI highest since Feb 2014 Japanese manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in almost four years in December as new orders accelerated, a revised survey showed, in a sign that steady economic growth will continue into the new year. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 10,499.00, trading up 0.14 percent from its previous close. The Indian rupee will likely trade lower against the dollar in early session, as hawkish minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December meeting amid upbeat U.S. manufacturing and construction data boosted demand for the greenback. Indian government bonds are expected to edge lower as overnight gains in crude oil prices worsen the outlook for domestic inflation, even as traders await a fresh supply of notes tomorrow. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 7.32 percent-7.38 percent band today, a trader with a primary dealership said. The bond closed at 96.43 rupees, yielding 7.32 percent, yesterday. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 index rose above 2,700 for the first time on Wednesday and other major indexes hit record closing highs as technology stocks climbed after signs of robust economic growth. • Asian shares scaled a 10-year high as solid economic data from the United States and Germany reinforced investors' optimism while oil prices hovered at 2-1/2-year high with unrest in Iran stoking supply disruption concerns. • The dollar extended gains after upbeat U.S. data and supportive minutes from the Federal's Reserve's latest policy meeting helped it shake off recent weakness. • U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Wednesday as traders stuck to their view that the Federal Reserve would gradually increase interest rates in 2018 based on the minutes of the central bank's December policy meeting. • Oil prices remained near levels last seen in late 2014/2015, with markets tightening amid tensions in Iran and due to ongoing OPEC-led production cuts. • Gold prices eased early, extending losses from the previous session as the precious metal retreated from more than 3-1/2-month highs due to a firmer dollar on expectations of further U.S. interest rate hikes. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 63.47/63.50 January 3 $15.17 mln -$95.86 mln 10-yr bond yields 7.33 pct Month-to-date $95.51 mln -$115.16 mln Year-to-date $95.51 mln -$115.16 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 63.5000 Indian rupees)