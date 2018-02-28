Morning News Call - India, February 28

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:30 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. 12:30 pm: Sarveshwar Foods to announce its IPO on the SME Exchange in Mumbai. 2:30 pm: ICRA webinar on “Performance Review and Outlook on Microfinance Sector” in Mumbai. 3:00 pm: Science & Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan at National Science and Technology Awards in New Delhi. 3:45 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and CRISIL Managing Director Ashu Suyash at launch of CRISIL Inclusix in New Delhi. 4:30 pm: India-Jordan Joint Business Meeting in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: Government to release January infrastructure output data in New Delhi. 5:30 pm: Government to release October-December GDP data in New Delhi.xx LIVECHAT - MARKETS FOCUS Stephen Innes, head of APAC trading at Oanda, joins us to talk about markets and cues to watch and what next to expect from central banks at 0930 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • India's growth pace for Oct-Dec quarter could top China's rate India might have regained the status of the world's fastest-growing major economy in the October-December quarter, driven by higher government spending and a pick-up in manufacturing and services. • Company owned by jeweller at heart of India bank fraud case files for bankruptcy A company owned by Nirav Modi, the billionaire jeweller at the heart of a $2 billion fraud case in India, has filed for bankruptcy in a New York court, as investigators stepped up their investigation into a case that has stunned the country. • AIIB approves $1.5 billion in loans to India for infrastructure projects Beijing-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved $1.5 billion in loans to India for infrastructure-related projects in 2018, a senior official of the AIIB said on Tuesday. • Safran close to India combat jet engine deal -sources France's Safran is close to an agreement to supply a version of its M88 military jet engine for India's Tejas light combat aircraft, two people close to the discussions said. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Japan's industrial output tumbles in January as inventories build up Slowing production of cars and electronics in January tipped Japan's industrial output into its biggest tumble since a devastating earthquake in March 2011, highlighting a weakening in demand and a build up of inventory. • Comcast's $31 billion Sky bid crashes Murdoch and Disney show U.S. cable giant Comcast Corp has offered $31 billion for Sky Plc, threatening a plan hatched by Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox Inc and Walt Disney to seize control of Europe's biggest pay-TV group. • U.S. congressional Republicans reject new limits on guns Republican leaders of the U.S. Congress said on Tuesday they would not raise the minimum age for gun buyers, in a sign that one of US President Donald Trump's proposals likely will not get far on Capitol Hill after a deadly Florida school shooting. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 10,512.50, down 0.5 pct from its previous close. • The Indian rupee will likely open sharply lower against the dollar after the Federal Reserve chair’s upbeat economic assessment and optimism on achieving inflation target boosted the U.S. currency. • Indian government bonds are likely to edge lower in early trade tracking firm U.S. Treasury yields that make emerging market debt less attractive for investors. The yield on the 7.17 pct bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.64 pct -7.70 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks suffered on Tuesday their biggest daily drops since the selloff three weeks ago after comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell revived fears about more interest-rate increases than expected this year. • Asian shares faltered and bonds were sold off as risk appetite soured after comments from new Federal Reserve Chair revived fears about faster rate rises in the United States. • Asian shares extended losses and bonds were sold off as weak factory data from China revived worries about global economic growth amid fears of faster rate rises in the United States. • The margin between U.S. shorter- and longer-dated yields narrowed on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said data since December pointed to a strengthening economy and his confidence had increased that inflation will rise. • U.S. oil prices extended declines into a second day on Wednesday as the dollar gained and industry data showed an increase in U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles, with surging production in the country hampering OPEC attempts to end a global glut. • Gold prices were unchanged near a more than two-week low, as the dollar held recent highs after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell vowed to prevent the economy from overheating while sticking with gradual rate rises. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 64.92/64.95 February 27 -$139.73 mln -$197.47 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.7 pct Month-to-date -$1.53 bln -$98.06 mln Year-to-date $506.77 mln $1.37 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 64.9100 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swathi Nair in Bengaluru)