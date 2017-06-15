FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BP, India's Reliance to invest $6 bln more in offshore gasfield
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月15日 / 下午12点36分 / 2 个月前

BP, India's Reliance to invest $6 bln more in offshore gasfield

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

NEW DELHI, June 15 (Reuters) - BP and India's Reliance Industries Ltd will invest a further $6 billion in their jointly owned KG D6 gas field off India's eastern coast, the heads of the two companies said on Thursday.

BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley, appearing alongside Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani at a news event in New Delhi, told reporters the additional investment signalled its confidence in India.

Reliance holds a 60 percent stake in a gas block in the Krishna Godavari (KG) basin, BP owns 30 percent while Calgary-based Niko Resources Ltd holds the rest. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das and Nidhi Verma; Writing by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below