February 26, 2018 / 1:10 PM / 更新于 15 hours ago

India approves Reliance, BP, Niko $4 bln plan for east coast block

1 分钟阅读

NEW DELHI, Feb 26 (Reuters) -

* India’s upstream regulator approves three field development plans involving investment of about $4 billion in an east coast block

* Reliance Industries Ltd owns 60 percent of KG-DWN-98/3, while BP Plc controls 30 percent and Canada’s Niko Resources Ltd holds the remaining 10 percent

* The consortium aims to add peak production of around 20 million cubic metres per day through the three field development plans - BP spokeswoman

* Reliance operates the block (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Jason Neely)

我们的标准：汤森路透"信任原则"
