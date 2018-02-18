FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 18, 2018 / 4:08 PM / 更新于 14 hours ago

India's Reliance, global tech firms to invest $9.3 bln in industrial area

1 分钟阅读

MUMBAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - India’s Reliance Industries Ltd and global technology companies will invest 600 billion rupees ($9.34 billion) over 10 years to set up an integrated industrial area in the western state of Maharashtra, the company’s chairman Mukesh Ambani said.

More than 20 global firms including Cisco, Siemens , Corning Inc., HP, Dell, Nokia and Nvidia had agreed to invest in the project with Reliance, India’s largest listed company by market value, he said.

“When we contacted globally reputed technology companies to participate in this initiative, we received an instant and enthusiastic response,” Ambani said.

Reliance entered the telecoms business in September 2016, upending the sector with cut-price data and free voice service. Reliance has invested more than $30 billion in it telecoms unit Jio.

$1 = 64.2400 Indian rupees Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Edmund Blair

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below