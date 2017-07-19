FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 天前
India steel ministry says increased Canadian coking coal import likely
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月19日 / 上午10点13分 / 17 天前

India steel ministry says increased Canadian coking coal import likely

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

NEW DELHI, July 19 (Reuters) - India plans to increase its import of coking coal from Canada in a bid to diversify its import basket, the steel ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

India was in talks with Canada's Teck Resources Ltd for long-term purchase agreements after a cyclonic disruption in Australia cut supplies earlier this year, Reuters reported earlier this month.

"Although various measures are being taken to increase the supply of indigenous coking coal, India's dependence on imported coking coal would continue," the statement said.

"In such a scenario, multiple options for sourcing coking coal imports would lead to cost advantage and choice," the ministry said, adding that Canadian coking coal imports were expected to increase.

The Indian delegation led by Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh met with Teck executives in Canada earlier this month, the statement said, along with executives from ArcelorMittal SA, among others. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below