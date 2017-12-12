FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. FDA accepts application for Indivior's new schizophrenia drug
频道
专题
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
比特币
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
独家：福特拟在2020年将Fusion生产转往中国重庆的合资工厂
中国财经
独家：福特拟在2020年将Fusion生产转往中国重庆的合资工厂
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
国际财经
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月12日 / 早上8点07分 / 2 天前

U.S. FDA accepts application for Indivior's new schizophrenia drug

1 分钟阅读

Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted Indivior’s application for its new schizophrenia treatment, the British drugmaker said on Tuesday, boosting hopes of marketing the drug in the country.

The London-listed company, which specialises in heroin addiction treatment, said the FDA had accepted its application for RBP-7000, an investigational once-a-month injectable to treat schizophrenia.

Earlier this month, the company’s experimental drug to help fight America’s growing opioid addiction crisis was approved by the FDA, boosting its sales prospects as competitors threaten revenue from an older product.

Shares in Indivior were expected to rise about 3 percent at market open.

Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below