FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indivior settles addiction treatment case with Mylan for undisclosed terms
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月25日 / 早上7点06分 / 23 天前

Indivior settles addiction treatment case with Mylan for undisclosed terms

1 分钟阅读

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Indivior’s U.S. subsidiary, together with Monosol Rx, has settled a patent dispute with U.S. drugmaker Mylan related to generic versions of its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone, which generates 80 percent of the Indivior’s revenue.

The terms of the settlement are confidential, the London-listed drugmaker said in a statement on Monday.

The litigation has been pending in a U.S. after Mylan filed an application to the U.S. FDA seeking approval to market generic versions of Suboxone delivered by dissolvable film placed under the tongue rather than by tablet.

Other than Mylan, lawsuits were filed earlier this month against Dr. Reddy‘s, Allergan Plc’s Actavis Laboratories, Endo International’s Par Pharmaceutical, Alvogen Pharma US and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries . (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below