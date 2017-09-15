FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indivior files patent lawsuits against generic Suboxone rivals
2017年9月15日

Indivior files patent lawsuits against generic Suboxone rivals

1 分钟阅读

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Indivior said on Friday its U.S. subsidiary has filed patent lawsuits against firms seeking approval for generic versions of its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone, which generates 80 percent of Indivior’s revenue.

The lawsuits were filed against Dr. Reddy‘s, Allergan Plc’s Actavis Laboratories, Endo International’s Par Pharmaceutical, Alvogen Pharma US, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Mylan NV.

The lawsuits allege that these companies have infringed a patent that relates to an oral film containing buprenorphine and naloxone, the London-listed drugmaker said in a statement.

Indivior has already been involved in patent infringement litigations with the same companies over other patents related to the Suboxone film. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by David Clarke)

