FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 15, 2018 / 8:15 AM / a day ago

Indivior legal costs rise, new anti-addiction drug ready

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s Indivior, which makes drugs to treat opioid addiction and plans to launch a key new product this month, said on Thursday it had increased provisions for investigative and antitrust litigation matters to $438 million.

The U.S. Department of Justice is probing its marketing practices. The company also faces claims it tried to delay entry of generic versions of some of its products.

Analysts at brokerage Jefferies said the $185 million increase in legal provisions in the fourth quarter of 2017 was “sizeable” but could signal Indivior was making progress in settling the issues, which would be positive.

Indivior said it would launch its new once-monthly anti-addiction injection Sublocade in the United States in the week of Feb. 26.

The company expects group sales of between $1.13 and $1.17 billion in 2018, up from $1.09 billion last year. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by David Holmes)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below