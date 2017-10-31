U.S. FDA panel backs approval for Indivior opioid addiction drug

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Indivior Plc’s experimental drug to treat opioid addiction should be approved, an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on Tuesday.

The panel voted 18-1 that the injectible drug, known as RBP-6000, could benefit addicts and has an acceptable safety profile. The FDA typically follows the recommendations of its advisory panels.

The recommendation comes less than a week after FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb announced the agency’s plans to encourage widespread use among opioid addicts of less harmful opioids such as methadone and buprenorphine, the active ingredient in RBP-6000. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)