UK's Indivior posts profit compared with year-ago loss
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
2017年11月2日 / 上午11点25分 / 更新于 1 天前

UK's Indivior posts profit compared with year-ago loss

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - British drugmaker Indivior posted a quarterly profit compared with a year-ago loss, helped by strength in its U.S. business and lower costs.

The maker of drugs that treat opioid addiction posted a net profit of $50 million, for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $149 million, a year ago.

The company said its best-selling drug Suboxone Film’s U.S. marketshare slipped to 58 percent year to date from 61 percent in the same period last year, hurt by competition from generic versions. (Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

