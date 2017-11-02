FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-UK's Indivior posts profit in 3rd quarter as costs fall
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
2017年11月2日 / 中午12点10分 / 更新于 1 天前

UPDATE 1-UK's Indivior posts profit in 3rd quarter as costs fall

2 分钟阅读

(Adds CEO comment, forecast, details on RBP-6000)

Nov 2 (Reuters) - British drugmaker Indivior on Thursday reported a quarterly profit compared with a year-ago loss, as it benefited from lower costs.

The maker of drugs that treat opioid addiction said its research and development expenses fell nearly 21 percent in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, while other expenses declined more than 51 percent.

Indivior’s revenue rose 2.6 percent to $275 million as strength in its U.S. business partly offset competition from generic drugs.

Still, the U.S. market share for the company’s best-selling drug Suboxone Film slipped to 56 percent in the quarter from 60 percent in the same period last year.

The results come a day after another of Indivior’s opioid addiction drugs - an experimental injectable called RBP-6000 - was recommended for approval by an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Chief Executive Shaun Thaxter said the company was finalising plans for the launch of RBP-6000 by the first quarter of 2018.

The advisory panel recommendation came as a relief for the company, which has struggled to offset lower sales of Suboxone Film. The news sent Indivior’s shares up about 11 percent on Wednesday.

Indivior, which maintained its full-year profit and revenue forecasts, reported quarterly net profit of $50 million, compared with a loss of $149 million in the same period last year. (Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

