Indonesia has 'no clear structure' for Freeport stake purchase yet

JAKARTA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s State Owned Enterprise Ministry, tipped to oversee an acquisition of a majority stake in the local unit of Freeport-McMoRan Inc , has “no clear structure” yet for the deal, a ministry official said on Friday.

The government needed to be “careful” as the interests of Rio Tinto, which has a joint venture with Freeport in Indonesia, have not been accommodated into government plans for the acquisition yet, Deputy Minister for State-Owned Enterprise Fajar Harry Sampurno said.