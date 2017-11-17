FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Fire hits Freeport Indonesia port facility in Papua
频道
专题
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
路透精英汇
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
深度分析
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
国际财经
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月16日 / 中午11点49分 / 1 天前

UPDATE 2-Fire hits Freeport Indonesia port facility in Papua

1 分钟阅读

(Adds official confirmation, comment from company)

By Sam Wanda

TIMIKA, Indonesia, Nov 17 (Reuters) - A fire broke out at the main port used by copper miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc in Papua, Indonesia, on Thursday night, the company said.

The fire occurred at the Amamapare port in a plant where copper concentrate from the giant Grasberg copper mine is processed before loading onto vessels for shipping.

The fire broke out at 6.30 pm and was extinguished by port rescue workers at around 7 pm, Freeport spokesman Riza Pratama said in a statement. The incident would have no impact on shipments, he said.

The cause of the incident was not immediately clear but maintenance had been carried out at the port earlier on Thursday, company sources said.

“This incident is still being investigated and will be reported to the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry and Mining Inspector,” Pratama said. (Reporting by Sam Wanda in TIMIKA; Writing by Fergus Jensen in JAKARTA; Editing by David Goodman and Richard Pullin)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below