FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Freeport can request extension to Grasberg permit talks -minister
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月28日 / 早上8点18分 / 20 天前

Freeport can request extension to Grasberg permit talks -minister

Wilda Asmarini

3 分钟阅读

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s mining minister said on Thursday the local unit of Freeport McMoRan Inc could request an extension of a six-month negotiating period over rights to Grasberg, the world’s second-biggest copper mine, which is due to end next month.

Freeport and the government announced a framework agreement for a new permit late last month, under which the Phoenix, Arizona-based company agreed to divest a 51 percent stake in Grasberg, among other terms, and could retain operational control over the mine up to 2041.

A new tax regime for the mining giant is still being finalised by the finance ministry, while terms of the divestment were now being handled by the State-Owned Enterprise Ministry, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Ignasius Jonan said on Thursday.

“The question is, what happens if they aren’t completed?” Jonan said, referring to the October deadline. “We just need to wait for Freeport to propose an extension to the negotiation period,” he added.

“God willing they will be completed (on time),” Jonan said, adding that negotiations should be completed this year.

Jakarta had halted Freeport’s copper concentrate exports in January under new rules requiring miners to adopt a special permit, pay new taxes and royalties, divest a 51 percent stake in their operations and relinquish arbitration rights.

In April, the government awarded Freeport with a permit to export 1.1 million tonnes of copper concentrate up to February next year, but said shipments could be stopped again in October if negotiations over a new permit were not resolved by then.

Negotiations over contentious issues including the divestment, economic and legal protection and domestic smelting investment, have prevented a longer-term agreement from being finalised.

Securing a final agreement on the permit still could take months of talks over the valuation of Freeport’s stake, which will partly be determined by agreeing on the trajectory of the mine’s future profits and its commercial reserves, a former mining ministry official said earlier this month. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below