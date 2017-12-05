Indonesia plans to acquire Rio Tinto interest in Freeport Indonesia mine

JAKARTA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to acquire Rio Tinto’s 40 percent participating interest in the giant Grasberg copper mine operated by the local unit of Freeport-McMoRan Inc, mining minister Ignasius Jonan said on Tuesday.

Indonesia plans in 2018 to complete the acquisition of Rio’s interest in the mine, as well as the purchase of a 51 percent stake in Freeport Indonesia by the state-owned enterprise ministry and other government units, Jonan said.

The government expects a written agreement on the matter in the near term, he said. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Tom Hogue)