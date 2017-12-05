FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia plans to acquire Rio Tinto interest in Freeport Indonesia mine
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
苹果CEO库克称乐观认为中国App Store下架的产品还会上线
苹果CEO库克称乐观认为中国App Store下架的产品还会上线
焦点：特朗普律师否认德银收到要求提供特朗普帐户资料的传票
焦点：特朗普律师否认德银收到要求提供特朗普帐户资料的传票
2017年12月5日

Indonesia plans to acquire Rio Tinto interest in Freeport Indonesia mine

1 分钟阅读

JAKARTA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to acquire Rio Tinto’s 40 percent participating interest in the giant Grasberg copper mine operated by the local unit of Freeport-McMoRan Inc, mining minister Ignasius Jonan said on Tuesday.

Indonesia plans in 2018 to complete the acquisition of Rio’s interest in the mine, as well as the purchase of a 51 percent stake in Freeport Indonesia by the state-owned enterprise ministry and other government units, Jonan said.

The government expects a written agreement on the matter in the near term, he said. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Tom Hogue)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
