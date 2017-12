JAKARTA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto is not expected until 2022 to relinquish its interest in the giant Grasberg copper mine in Indonesia operated by the local unit of Freeport McMoRan Inc, a government official said on Friday.

“In 2022 it will automatically convert to a shareholding,” the official said, referring to Rio’s 40 percent participating interest in Grasberg under a joint venture with PT Freeport Indonesia.