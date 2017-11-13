FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freeport Indonesia mine access road reopened after shooting -spokesman
2017年11月13日 / 凌晨3点14分 / 2 天前

Freeport Indonesia mine access road reopened after shooting -spokesman

1 分钟阅读

JAKARTA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Indonesian unit of Freeport-McMoRan Inc has reopened the main supply route to its Papuan mine, a company spokesman said on Monday, after the road was closed on Sunday following a shooting incident in the area.

“It was already open this morning,” Freeport Indonesia spokesman Riza Pratama told Reuters, when asked about the road.

He said the closure had had no impact on production at the world’s second biggest copper mine. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen Editing by Richard Pullin)

