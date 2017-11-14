FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Freeport Indonesia closes mine access road again after shooting
2017年11月14日 / 凌晨4点50分 / 1 天前

UPDATE 2-Freeport Indonesia closes mine access road again after shooting

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details of shooting incident)

By Sam Wanda

TIMIKA, Indonesia, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Indonesian unit of Freeport-McMoRan Inc closed the main access road to its giant copper mine in the eastern province of Papua on Tuesday for the second time in three days after another shooting incident.

A Freeport vehicle was hit by gunfire while it was heading from Tembagapura to Ridge Camp, the company said in a statement, referring to an area where Freeport workers live.

One passenger in the vehicle “suffered a bullet wound to his thigh” but was in a stable condition at a local clinic, according to the statement.

Security services were at the scene investigating the incident, it said.

It is the second time the access road to the Grasberg mine has been closed since Sunday, and follows a string of shooting incidents since mid-August that have injured at least seven people and killed one police officer.

The violence has escalated security concerns around the mine to their highest level in more than five years.

The separatist West Papua National Liberation Army (TPN-OPM), a group linked to the Free Papua Movement, has said it is at war with police, military and Freeport. It was not immediately clear if TPN-OPM were behind the latest shootings.

The employee of Puncak Jaya Power, a contractor for Freeport that provides power to the area, was travelling in a light vehicle, armoured with kevlar panels on the inside, and bulletproof windshields.

According to a statement from Papua Police, a mobile police brigade officer was escorting employees in a patrol car from Tembagapura at the time of the shooting.

The vehicle was shot more than four times by an “armed criminal group,” it said, and the security officer returned fire. A team of mobile police brigade officers has remained in the area to guard against further attacks, it said.

As of Tuesday evening, the road from Timika to Tembagapura remained closed.

Reporting by Sam Wanda in TIMIKA; Writing by Fergus Jensen in JAKARTA; Editing by Tom Hogue and Edmund Blair

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
