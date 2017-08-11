FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Union federation accuses copper miner Freeport of treating 'fired' workers 'with contempt'
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月11日 / 凌晨4点21分 / 3 天前

Union federation accuses copper miner Freeport of treating 'fired' workers 'with contempt'

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

JAKARTA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - IndustriALL Global Union, a federation of global workers unions, said on Friday that the Indonesian unit of copper miner Freeport McMoRan Inc and copper smelter PT Smelting treated "fired" workers "inhumanely and with contempt", urging both to reinstate the workers.

Following export restrictions related to a permit dispute, Freeport furloughed some 3,000 workers in Indonesia earlier this year, which prompted a strike and high levels of absenteeism.

Freeport later deemed that approximately 3,000 full-time and 1,000 contract employees who were absent had "voluntarily resigned."

Arizona-based Freeport, the world's biggest publicly-traded copper miner, has repeatedly said it has acted on labour issues in accordance with Indonesian law and its labour contract.

"In this case, resignations were an unfortunate consequence for a number of workers who had prolonged absenteeism from work despite multiple efforts and requests by the company to return to work,” Freeport said in a statement on Friday.

IndustriALL said in its statement that actions by both Freeport and PT Smelting were "clear violations" of workers' rights to organise, bargain collectively, and strike, established in international labour law.

PT Smelting is majority owned by Japan's Mitsubishi Materials Corp and part owned by Freeport. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini in JAKARTA; Writing by Fergus Jensen in SINGAPORE)

