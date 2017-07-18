FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 天内
ExxonMobil says will not continue discussions over East Natuna gas field in Indonesia
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月18日 / 早上7点01分 / 19 天内

ExxonMobil says will not continue discussions over East Natuna gas field in Indonesia

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

JAKARTA, July 18 (Reuters) - The Indonesian unit of ExxonMobil on Tuesday said the company "no longer wishes to continue further discussions or activity" involving the East Natuna gas block in the country.

The firm's Vice President of Public and Government Affairs Erwin Maryoto told Reuters in an email the decision was taken after completing a "technology and market review".

The East Natuna field is believed to hold one of the world's largest untapped gas reserves. State energy firm Pertamina had expected to sign a production sharing contract with Exxon and Thailand's PTTEP for the project last year.

"We remain committed to our Indonesia operations and continue to seek and evaluate new opportunities in the country," Maryoto added.

Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below