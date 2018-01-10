FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PetroChina eyes extension of Indonesian contracts
January 10, 2018

PetroChina eyes extension of Indonesian contracts

1 分钟阅读

JAKARTA, Jan 10 (Reuters) -

* Indonesian unit of China National Petroleum Corp (PetroChina) hopes to continue operations of several blocks in which contracts are about to expire, said unit’s chief executive Gong Bencai

* PetroChina operates the onshore Jabung block in Jambi, and also operates Tuban block along with state energy company PT Pertamina. This contract is due to expire in 2018

* PetroChina is also interested in East Kalimantan block, which is operated by Chevron, and the contract is due to expire this year. The firm awaits government decision on this matter

* PetroChina is also interested in farming into Mahakam offshore gas block operated by Pertamina

* PetroChina targets output of 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from Indonesian operations in 2018 vs 95,000 BOEPD in 2017 (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini, Writing by Fergus Jensen, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

