Indonesia stock exchange floor collapse not caused by a bomb - police
德国社民党领袖呼吁党内成员支持与默克尔组建大联合政府
德国社民党领袖呼吁党内成员支持与默克尔组建大联合政府
独家：美国议员敦促AT&T切断与中国华为的所有商业联系--消息
独家：美国议员敦促AT&T切断与中国华为的所有商业联系--消息
中国央行官员称需终止虚拟货币集中化交易--消息人士
中国央行官员称需终止虚拟货币集中化交易--消息人士
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 15, 2018 / 7:02 AM / a day ago

Indonesia stock exchange floor collapse not caused by a bomb - police

1 分钟阅读

JAKARTA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - A mezzanine floor that collapsed and injured at least a dozen people in the Indonesia Stock Exchange building on Monday was not caused by a bomb, a police official said.

“We can confirm that this was not because of a bomb,” national police spokesman Setyo Wasisto told reporters.

The building is one of a two-tower complex which was targeted in a car bombing by Islamist militants in September 2000. (Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; editing by Nick Macfie)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
