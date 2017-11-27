FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bali airport's closure due to volcano has affected 445 flights - operator
2017年11月27日

Bali airport's closure due to volcano has affected 445 flights - operator

JAKARTA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The closure of I Gusti Ngurah Rai airport on the Indonesian island of Bali due to a volcanic eruption has affected 445 flights, including 196 international routes, its operator said on Monday.

PT Angkasa Pura, the operator, has prepared five alternative airports for airlines to divert their inbound flights, including ones in neighboring provinces, it said in a statement.

Bali airport’s official website showed flights operated by Singapore Airlines, Sriwijaya, Garuda Indonesia , Tiger Air, Malaysian Airlines and Jetstar had been cancelled. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

