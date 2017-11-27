FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bali airport may stay closed longer than 24 hours amid Agung eruption -governor
2017年11月27日 / 凌晨5点09分 / 2 天前

Bali airport may stay closed longer than 24 hours amid Agung eruption -governor

1 分钟阅读

DENPASAR, Indonesia, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Bali Governor Made Mangku Pastika said the closure of I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport could last longer than 24 hours amid an eruption of Mount Agung.

“We don’t know how long it will be closed for,” Pastika told reporters, referring to the Bali airport. “Sure, it’s been closed for 24 hours until tomorrow, but that doesn’t rule out the possibility the (closure) could be extended,” he said.

At least 5,000 foreign and 15,000-20,000 domestic tourists pass through the airport each day, according to Pastika.

Ngurah Rai is Bali’s main international gateway and a hub for tourists travelling to Indonesian islands further east. (Reporting by Reuters Bali stringer; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Tom Hogue)

