4 天前
CORRECTED-Infineon quarterly operating profit at high end of forecasts
2017年8月1日 / 凌晨5点48分 / 4 天前

CORRECTED-Infineon quarterly operating profit at high end of forecasts

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Corrects fourth paragraph to show fiscal year 2017 operating margin outlook unchanged at around 17 percent)

By Eric Auchard

FRANKFURT, Aug 1 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon , the top supplier of power controls to auto and industrial markets, on Tuesday posted revenue in line with forecasts while profit topped expectations in spite of a sequential decline in its autos business.

Third-quarter operating income, excluding certain items, rose 33 percent to 338 million euros ($399.7 million), compared with analyst forecasts, on average, for an increase of 27 percent to 323 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

Revenue for the fiscal quarter ended in June rose 12.2 percent to 1.831 billion euros, Infineon said. The consensus forecast was 1.826 billion euros, an increase of 11.9 percent, according to 13 analysts polled by Reuters.

For its fiscal 2017 year ending in September, the company reaffirmed its outlook for annual revenue growth of 8 to 11 percent and an operating profit margin, excluding certain items, of around 17 percent.

$1 = 0.8457 euros Reporting By Eric Auchard; Editing by Maria Sheahan

