FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#达沃斯论坛
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
February 1, 2018 / 2:05 PM / a day ago

Info Edge India to sell stake in food delivery firm Zomato to Alibaba's Ant

1 分钟阅读

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Info Edge India Ltd said it will sell a stake in food delivery firm Zomato Media Pvt Ltd to Ant Financial, Alibaba Group Holding’s payment affiliate, for $50 million.

Info Edge, which also owns online real estate portal 99acres and matrimonial website Jeevansathi.com, will sell a 6.66 percent stake in Zomato either directly or through its online recruitment-based unit Naukri Internet Services Ltd, the company said in a statement on Thursday. [bit.ly/2rVPxwX ]

As part of the deal, Zomato will also raise $150 million from Ant, previously known as Alipay Financial Services.

Info Edge will hold a 30.91 percent stake in Zomato after the deal closes by April 15.

Alibaba said earlier on Thursday that it would buy a 33 percent stake in Ant Financial in exchange for certain intellectual property rights owned by the ecommerce giant. (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below