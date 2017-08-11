FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
Innogy CEO talks down European utility M&A prospects
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月11日 / 上午9点11分 / 2 天前

Innogy CEO talks down European utility M&A prospects

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Innogy , Germany's largest energy group, on Friday dismissed talk of new, large-scale consolidation in the European utility sector, saying recent media reports about the matter were fuelled by fee-hungry banks.

"There is more being written about it than there is substance to it," Peter Terium said, responding to reports that parent RWE was in talks with France's Engie about selling its 76.8 percent stake in Innogy.

"Of course, there are numerous banks out there that want to advise because it is in their interest and because they want to cash in on fees. There is no commercial basis for any of this." (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below