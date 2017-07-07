FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月内
Inotek to consider strategic options after eye drug fails another study
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月7日 / 晚上8点41分 / 1 个月内

Inotek to consider strategic options after eye drug fails another study

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 7 (Reuters) - Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp said on Friday it would evaluate its lead experimental drug and consider strategic options after the eye drug failed another trial.

The mid-stage trial testing the drug, trabodenoson, in combination with latanoprost, was not statistically significant in reducing fluid pressure inside the eye in patients with the most common form of glaucoma and those with higher-than-normal ocular pressure, compared with latanoprost alone.

The drug failed to meet the main goal of a late-stage monotherapy trial earlier in January. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below