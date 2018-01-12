FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German property developer Instone targets March IPO -sources
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
汇市一周综述：都是购债起事端 日圆欧元跃升美元受挫
汇市一周综述：都是购债起事端 日圆欧元跃升美元受挫
焦点：英国首相安抚银行家 称金融业为退欧谈判的优先考量
焦点：英国首相安抚银行家 称金融业为退欧谈判的优先考量
January 12, 2018 / 5:03 PM / 更新于 15 hours ago

German property developer Instone targets March IPO -sources

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Jan 12 (Reuters) - German residential property developer Instone Real Estate is targeting a flotation on the Frankfurt stock exchange in March, adding to a growing pipeline of spring listings in Germany, people close to the matter said.

The company is working with Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas and Unicredit as bookrunners on the deal alongside global coordinators Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse, the sources said.

Instone and the banks declined to comment or were not immediately available for comment.

The transaction, which may value the company at 700 to 800 million euros ($845-970 mln), joins Siemens’ Healthineers unit and healthcare group Dermapharm, both of which plan to go public before Easter as well. ($1 = 0.8243 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

