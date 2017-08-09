FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 天前
UPDATE 1-UK bulk annuities may top 10 bln pounds in 2017 - report
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月9日 / 中午11点54分 / 4 天前

UPDATE 1-UK bulk annuities may top 10 bln pounds in 2017 - report

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds quotes, detail, background)

By Carolyn Cohn

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The bulk annuity market in Britain was worth nearly 5 billion pounds ($6.5 billion) in the first half and may top 10 billion this year for the third year in a row, consultant Hymans Robertson said on Wednesday.

The growth in the bulk annuity market comes as companies look to insulate themselves from exposure to pension schemes by getting insurers to take on the risk of part, or all, of their defined benefit or final salary schemes.

"The growth potential is massive," said James Mullins, partner and head of risk transfer solutions at Hymans Robertson.

Many pension schemes face shortfalls as the yield on their investments has fallen due to prolonged low interest rates. Companies such as Tata Steel UK have also found their huge pension liabilities have hampered merger plans.

Legal & General's new business in bulk annuities more than doubled in the first half, it said on Wednesday.

Scottish Widows, part of Lloyds Banking Group, and Canada Life have increased their bulk annuity business, and UK specialist insurer Phoenix is entering the market, Hymans Robertson said in its annual risk transfer report.

Insurer U.S. Massachusetts Mutual was also one of three investors to take a larger stake in Rothesay Life, a British insurance company specialising in pensions risk, in a deal announced on Wednesday.

More entrants are expected, consultants said.

"We're certainly aware of two or three insurers who are seriously putting together propositions to enter the bulk annuity market," said Martin Bird, senior partner and head of risk settlement at Aon Hewitt. ($1 = 0.7689 pounds) (Additional reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru, editing by David Clarke)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below