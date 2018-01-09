FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intel to form new cybersecurity group amid chip flaw - report
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
即时观点：中国12月CPI小涨PPI涨幅续回落 通胀温和料难扰动货币政策
即时观点：中国12月CPI小涨PPI涨幅续回落 通胀温和料难扰动货币政策
2018年全球经济增速料加快至3.1% 受新兴经济体带动--世行
2018年全球经济增速料加快至3.1% 受新兴经济体带动--世行
January 9, 2018 / 1:52 AM / 2 days ago

Intel to form new cybersecurity group amid chip flaw - report

2 分钟阅读

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Intel Corp will create a new internal cybersecurity group in the wake of recently disclosed flaws in its microchips, the Oregonian newspaper reported on Monday, citing a memo sent to company employees.

The new group would be run by Intel human resources chief Leslie Culberstone who has worked in the chipmaker since 1979 and would be called, "Intel Product Assurance and Security," according to the report. ( bit.ly/2qGymPl )

“It is critical that we continue to work with the industry, to excel at customer satisfaction, to act with uncompromising integrity, and to achieve the highest standards of excellences,” the Oregonian quoted Intel Chief Executive Brian Krzanich as saying in the memo.

Intel declined to comment on the report.

The largest chipmaker confirmed earlier this week that the security issues reported by researchers in the company’s widely used microprocessors could allow hackers to steal sensitive information from computers, phones and other devices.

Krzanich also appointed Intel Vice President Steve Smith to the newly formed group and reassigned several top executives to the new organization, the newspaper reported. The changes would be immediately effective. (Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru)

