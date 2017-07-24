FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 天前
Abuse-liability data on Intelli's opioid drug missing - FDA staff
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月24日 / 下午2点03分 / 11 天前

Abuse-liability data on Intelli's opioid drug missing - FDA staff

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration scientists on Monday raised concerns that Intellipharmaceutics International Inc failed to provide data from studies testing the abuse potential of its long-acting opioid painkiller.

Opioids are considered the gold standard in treating pain that persists despite other forms of therapy, but the rising wave of abuse is taking a toll on the healthcare system.

Health regulators have implemented a slew of measures of limit their supply, in particular requiring drugmakers to prove their painkillers are designed to discourage abuse, even as addicts devise fresher ways to get their fix.

Canada-based Intellipharma's product, Rexista, has been developed as a unique abuse-deterrent version of Purdue Pharma's OxyContin, which already has tamper-resistance properties.

Intellipharma's formulation is designed to improve upon OxyContin in a number of ways, most notably in that it contains a blue dye designed to be emitted if the tablet is tampered with or crushed.

In a preliminary review posted ahead of a meeting of independent advisers on Wednesday, FDA scientists said that abuse-liability data had not been submitted as part of Rexista's marketing application. (bit.ly/2eHJpSH) (Reporting by Natalie Grover and Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below