2 天前
NYSE owner ICE reports 17 pct rise in 2nd-qtr profit
2017年8月3日 / 中午11点45分 / 2 天前

NYSE owner ICE reports 17 pct rise in 2nd-qtr profit

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc, which owns the New York Stock Exchange, on Thursday reported a 17 percent rise in second-quarter profit, helped by a reduction in operating expenses and transaction based expenses.

Net income attributable to the exchange and clearing house operator rose to $418 million, or 70 cents per share, from $357 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $1.49 billion from $1.50 billion. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

