MOVES-NYSE owner ICE promotes Charles Vice, Benjamin Jackson
2017年11月15日 / 下午2点02分 / 更新于 14 小时前

MOVES-NYSE owner ICE promotes Charles Vice, Benjamin Jackson

1 分钟阅读

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc has promoted Chief Operating Officer Charles Vice to vice-chairman and Chief Commercial Officer Benjamin Jackson to president.

Both the appointments are effective on Wednesday, the New York Stock Exchange owner said.

The company also named Mark Wassersug, senior vice president of operations, as its new COO.

Jackson will continue to report to Chief Executive Jeffrey Sprecher and Wassersug will report to Vice. (Reporting by Roopal Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

