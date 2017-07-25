Brazil's Intermédica scraps plan to list shares

SAO PAULO, July 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA scrapped plans to list shares on the São Paulo Stock Exchange, data from securities industry watchdog CVM showed on Tuesday, two months after requiring regulatory clearance for an IPO.

The news comes as equity listings in Latin America's largest economy gain traction following the busiest week for IPOs in the country in four years. IRB Brasil Resseguros SA is scheduled to price its own IPO later this week. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski)