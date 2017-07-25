FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Intermédica scraps plan to list shares
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月25日

Brazil's Intermédica scraps plan to list shares

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, July 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA scrapped plans to list shares on the São Paulo Stock Exchange, data from securities industry watchdog CVM showed on Tuesday, two months after requiring regulatory clearance for an IPO.

The news comes as equity listings in Latin America's largest economy gain traction following the busiest week for IPOs in the country in four years. IRB Brasil Resseguros SA is scheduled to price its own IPO later this week. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski)

