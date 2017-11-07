FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler unveils new "Ask Mercedes" customer service chatbot
特朗普访韩期间以动武警告朝鲜 但同时也采取较和缓口气
特朗普访韩期间以动武警告朝鲜 但同时也采取较和缓口气
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
2017年11月7日 / 下午3点54分 / 更新于 11 小时前

Daimler unveils new "Ask Mercedes" customer service chatbot

2 分钟阅读

LISBON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - German luxury car maker Daimler is set to combine a range of digital customer support experiments into a single voice-activated app that is available whether users are driving their cars, sitting at home or on the go.

Chief digital officer Sabine Scheunert said on Tuesday that Daimler will soon introduce a digital assistant called “Ask Mercedes” that ties together previous trial projects on platforms such as Google and Facebook.

Scheunert said “Ask Mercedes” will be available in several markets and languages immediately before being rolled out globally, without providing further details. Mercedes is one of Daimler’s leading car brands.

The auto maker offers an increasing range of car-sharing and mobility services as well as supporting its traditional car line-up, she said.

“Ask Mercedes is a new cognitive assistant available any time to support customers in exploring all the functions of their Mercedes-Benz vehicles,” Scheunert said during a presentation at the Web Summit conference in Lisbon.

Scheunert said the so-called “chatbot” will allow both existing and also potential customers to interact with Daimler services, day or night, using voice-activated commands or text-based chat.

Chatbots are software programmes which can respond to questions from users using a conversational approach.

Customers can pose questions to the Ask Mercedes app when it is installed in the company’s recent model cars, or by using a smartphone version of the app or by speaking to a Google Assistant voice-activated electronics controller when they are at home. (Reporting by Eric Auchard, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

