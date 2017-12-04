FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tech consortium flags 40,000 videos, images as extremist content
频道
专题
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
半岛局势
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
中国财经
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
深度分析
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月4日 / 下午4点30分 / 更新于 15 小时前

Tech consortium flags 40,000 videos, images as extremist content

2 分钟阅读

Dec 4 (Reuters) - A consortium of tech companies including Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc’s Google and Twitter Inc said on Monday a database it created to identify extremist content now contains more than 40,000 videos or images.

The Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (GIFCT) was created in June under pressure from governments in Europe and the United States after a spate of deadly attacks.

The forum has recently added Ask.fm, Cloudinary, Instagram, Justpaste.it, LinkedIn, Oath and Snapchat owner Snap Inc . (bit.ly/2jNtfGi)

The group shares technical solutions for removing terrorist content, commissions research to inform their counter-speech efforts and works more with counter-terrorism experts.

The database helps companies in identifying and removing matching content that violates their respective policies, or even block extremist content before it is posted.

The forum now has 68 companies as members, exceeding its initial goal of 50 companies for 2017, the consortium said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below