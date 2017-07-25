FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Ad company Interpublic misses profit, revenue estimates
2017年7月25日 / 中午11点35分 / 11 天前

UPDATE 1-Ad company Interpublic misses profit, revenue estimates

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details)

July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. advertising company Interpublic Group on Tuesday reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, hurt by tepid client spending.

Interpublic said revenue from the United States, which contributes the bulk of its total revenue, fell slightly to $1.16 billion in the second quarter ended June 30.

The company has tried to bolster its U.S. business by shaking up management at some of its biggest ad agencies.

But Interpublic, one of the "Big Four" advertising companies of the world, has faced stiff competition from other top ad agencies and consulting firms.

"Client spending in the quarter reflected increased caution, but we don't see evidence of a broad-based economic downturn." Chief Executive Michael Roth said in a statement.

International sales declined 3.3 percent to $724.4 million in the quarter, missing analysts' average estimate of $752.5 million, according to data and analytics firm FactSet.

Interpublic, whose clients include Google, Microsoft and Coca-Cola, said net revenue slipped 1.7 percent to $1.88 billion, missing analysts' average estimate of $1.95 billion.

Net income available to IPG fell to $94.7 million, or 24 cents per share in the quarter, from $156.9 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Interpublic earned 27 cents per share, missing the average analyst estimate of 34 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

