Ad firm Interpublic's revenue slips in third quarter
2017年10月24日

Ad firm Interpublic's revenue slips in third quarter

1 分钟阅读

Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. advertising company Interpublic Group’s revenue slipped 1 percent in the third quarter, hurt by tempered client spending in overseas markets.

Interpublic’s revenue fell to $1.9 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.92 billion a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday.

Its net income rose to $146.2 million or 37 cents per share in the quarter, from $128.6 million or 32 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

